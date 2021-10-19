Solskjaer back under pressure, set to shake up Man United

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

It’s that time once again when Manchester United appears to be on the verge of a crisis and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is called out as someone unfit to be coaching England’s biggest team. United has won two of its last seven games and both Paul Pogba and Solskjaer have said changes are necessary after the team’s late collapse in a 4-2 loss at Leicester in the Premier League. Issues like an imbalanced midfield, an error-prone defense and an attack relying on individualism over any coherent plan have emerged already this season. The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is also proving a problem as well as solution.