Manager Aaron Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Manager Aaron Boone has been re-signed by the New York Yankees to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025 after four winning but unsuccessful seasons. Boone has led the Yankees to a 328-218 record and four postseason appearances but just one AL East title. They lost to the Red Sox in this year’s wild-card game. Owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team needs to get better and that Boone embraces its “expectations of success.” He says the 48-year-old Boone’s “intelligence, instincts and leadership” will help the Yankees pursue their next World Series title. They haven’t won it all since 2009.

