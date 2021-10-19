Jones out for the season as Terrapins try to regroup

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Receiver Jeshaun Jones and linebacker Durell Nchami are both expected to miss the rest of the season for Maryland. Coach Michael Locksley said Jones had a lower-leg injury that requires surgery, and he said Nchami had upper-body surgery. The Terrapins won their first four games this season. Then their much-anticipated matchups with Iowa and Ohio State went about as badly as possible. Maryland lost standout receiver Dontay Demus to a season-ending injury in the Iowa game, then Jones went down against Ohio State. The Terps also lost both games by a combined score of 117-31.