Coastal Carolina looks to end road drought at App State

By The Associated Press

Coastal Carolina has developed into a power in the Sun Belt Conference, but there’s still one thing the 14th-ranked Chanticleers haven’t done: beat Appalachian State at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coastal Carolina looks to end that streak on Wednesday night when it heads up the mountain to Boone, North Carolina to face the upset-minded Mountaineers. Coastal Carolina has won seven consecutive road games, but is 0-5 all-time at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Quarterback Grayson McCall leads the way for the unbeaten Chanticleers, having throwing for 1,478 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception. Appalachian State is hoping to bounce back after getting thrashed 41-13 by Louisiana-Lafayette last week.