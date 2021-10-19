Coach for AAU basketball team founded by WNBA player charged

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 30-year-old coach in an AAU girl’s basketball program founded by a former WNBA player has been charged with child enticement for the alleged sexual abuse of three players. Danny Lawhorn, of Hartford, was already in custody on state charges of second-degree sexual assault. He appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court via video conference. He also was charged federally with distributing narcotics. Lawhorn was a coach in the Bria Holmes Elite basketball program, but was fired after his arrest on state charges in June. Messages seeking comment Tuesday from Lawhorn’s attorney and Holmes were not immediately returned.