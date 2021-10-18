Vikings CB Peterson injures hamstring, out at least 3 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has been placed on injured reserve. He hurt his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games. The injury is not believed to be season-ending. That means Peterson is expected to return at some point during the second half of the schedule. The Vikings are 3-3 entering their bye week. Peterson was hurt Sunday on the first play of the game-tying touchdown drive by the Panthers. He was covering D.J. Moore on a deep pass that fell incomplete. Peterson is in his first year with the Vikings.