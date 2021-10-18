Larson 1st into NASCAR’s championship 4 in a comeback season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Larson is the first driver into NASCAR’s championship four. The Hendrick Motorsports driver clinched his spot in what has been an impressive comeback this season. He had a dominating victory at Texas to open the round of eight in the playoffs. His eighth win came in the first chance to claim a title-contending spot in the Cup finale at Phoenix on Nov. 7. There are now two races left, and seven drivers vying for the remaining three spots. They are Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, defending Cup champion Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.