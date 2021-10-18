European court set to study soccer’s homegrown player quotas

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A second soccer legal case is heading to the European Court of Justice. A case involving UEFA-backed rules on quotas of homegrown players is now heading to Luxembourg after the referral of the Super League clubs’ dispute with UEFA. A judge in Brussels has asked the European Union’s court to examine if homegrown player rules in Belgium designed to protect young local talents comply with free movement of labor and competition law. The case was launched last year by Royal Antwerp and its then-player Lior Refaelov. They say homegrown rules limit their ability to recruit, be signed and make team selections.