Carter Hawkins joins Chicago Cubs as new general manager

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Carter Hawkins has been formally introduced as the Cubs’ new general manager, stepping into a position that had been open since Jed Hoyer was promoted to president of baseball operations almost a year ago. Hawkins comes to Chicago after 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department. Hawkins says he is looking forward to helping the Cubs return to the playoffs.