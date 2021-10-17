T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss, elects to field against PNG

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Co-host Oman has won the toss and elected to field in the T20 World Cup first-round Group B game against debutant Papua New Guinea on Sunday. Bangladesh and Scotland are the other two teams in the group and will play later Sunday. Group A comprises Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. The top two teams from both groups will advance to the Super 12 stage that starts in the United Arab Emirates next Saturday.