Smith’s late miscue leads to Seahawks’ loss against Steelers

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith saw an opening in the offensive line and took off down the middle of the field. Unfortunately for Smith, he didn’t see Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt strip-sacked Smith in the waning minutes of overtime on Sunday night. That overtime led to Chris Boswell’s game-winning 36-yard field goal as the Steelers escaped with a 23-20 victory.