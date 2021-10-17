MLB to require housing for some minor leaguers in 2022

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says its owners have agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players beginning in the 2022 season. ESPN, citing anonymous sources, first reported Sunday on the owners’ decision, saying the league would require teams to provide housing either via stipends to fully cover housing or by arranging the lodging themselves. The league did not specify which players would be covered by the new policy. The move is expected to ease the burden on players, some of whom have incomes from teams that fall below the federal poverty line of $12,880 for individuals.