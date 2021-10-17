Giannis vows to get better, no telling how good he can be

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Giannis Antetokounmpo could probably start drafting his Hall of Fame speech without ever adding to the skillset he has now. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is among the best players in the NBA; he’s a a two-time league MVP and is just 26 years old. But standing pat isn’t the plan for Antetokounmpo. He wants to “keep getting better.” That comes after he just had one of the finest NBA Finals ever in leading Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years.