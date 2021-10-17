Skip to Content
Ex-grad assistant Noland set to start at QB for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland is set to start at quarterback next week when South Carolina goes to No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Sunday night starter Luke Doty re-injured his foot in a 21-20 win over Vanderbilt this past week. Noland entered on South Carolina’s final possession and directed a 75-yard TD drive that ended with his 9-yard pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left. Noland had started South Carolina’s opening three games while Doty recovered from the August injury. 

