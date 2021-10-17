AP Top 25: Cincinnati up to No. 2; Purdue snaps poll drought

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010. The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue. The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11. The Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. Purdue was last ranked in 2007. No. 24 Texas-San Antonio is ranked for the first time in the history of the program. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.