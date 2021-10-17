8 for 8: Napoli extends perfect start with Osimhen’s header

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Victor Osimhen soared in for a towering header nine minutes from time and Napoli extended its perfect start to Serie A with a 1-0 win over Torino. Osimhen rescued his team after Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne had seen his weak first-half penalty attempt saved and Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a goal wiped off by VAR for offside. Napoli again moved two points clear of unbeaten AC Milan after matching its best start with eight straight wins. There was only one goal but several long VAR checks as Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho renewed an old rivalry in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Roma. Atalanta won 4-1 at Empoli.