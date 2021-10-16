Rickie Fowler returns to big stage and takes lead in Vegas

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rickie Fowler is back in the spotlight in Las Vegas. Fowler had a 63 at the CJ Cup at Summit. That’s his lowest round in three years, and it was enough to give him a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy at The Summit Club. Fowler will be going for his first win since early February 2019 in Phoenix. But this should be wide open. Fowler went from a six-shot deficit to a two-shot lead. And there are nine players within five shots of the lead on a desert course that gives up a lot of birdies. McIlroy shot a 62