Red Sox become 1st team with 2 slams in a postseason game

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox became the first team with two grand slams in a postseason game in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. They only needed two innings to do it. J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first. Rafael Devers doubled the score with his slam that sailed just fair against Jake Odorizzi with one out in the second after García exited with right knee discomfort. It’s the fourth time in major league history, including the regular season, that a team hit a grand slam in both the first and second innings.