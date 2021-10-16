Norfolk State stuffs NCCAA-level Virginia Lynchburg

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Norfolk State’s 42-14 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg. The Spartans struck quickly, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on drives of 1, 3, 2, and 3 plays. Carter threw 42 yards to J. Smith for the first touchdown then ran 26 yards for the next. Kevin Johnson and Cameryn Brunt added short touchdown runs. The Dragons’ first score came when Norfolk State’s Tremayne Talbert fumbled a punt and Keenan Smith recovered for the touchdown. The Spartans had 400 yards total offense and allowed only 184 yards and 10 first downs.