Mayer throws 3 TD passes, Miami of Ohio beats Akron 34-21

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — AJ Mayer threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first quarter as Miami of Ohio jumped out early and beat Akron 34-21. Miami (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) has won its last 12 home games and five straight against Akron (2-5, 1-2). Mayer was 19 of 27 for 229 yards passing that including a 57-yard TD throw to Jack Sorenson and 23-yarder to Andrew Homer. Mayer’s 7-yarder to Homer stretched Miami’s lead to 34-7 late in the third quarter. Zach Gibson threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Zips. Konata Mumpfield caught 10 passes for 109 yards.