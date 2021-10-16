Maple Leafs dress University of Toronto goalie as backup

TORONTO (AP) — Alex Bishop is set to live out his dream. The Toronto Maple Leafs have their fingers crossed the University of Toronto goalie doesn’t move from the end of the bench. Bishop will dress as backup to starter Jack Campbell on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators. Petr Mrazek is sidelined because of a groin injury, and the team is facing a salary cap squeeze as a result. The situation is compounded by defenseman Justin Holl being unavailable to play due to illness. Toronto could have sent a player that doesn’t require waivers to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson — the club’s third option last season — as the No. 2 behind Campbell, if Holl was available.