Haaland returns, scores 2 for Dortmund to go top in Germany

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice on his return for Borussia Dortmund to beat Mainz 3-1 and move to the top of the Bundesliga. Haaland blasted a penalty straight down the middle in the 54th minute and sealed the result in injury time to move Dortmund two points clear of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their game on Sunday. Unbeaten Freiburg has held Leipzig to 1-1 in its first Bundesliga game in its new stadium. Union Berlin defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 at home. City rival Hertha Berlin claimed a surprise 2-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.