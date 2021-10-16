Grizzlies exercise rookie options for Morant, Clarke, Bane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have exercised the rookie contract options for 2022-23 for point guard Ja Morant, forward Brandon Clarke and guard Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies announced the moves Saturday. Morant was the NBA Rookie of the Year and has started all 130 games played through his first two seasons. He has averaged 18.4 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds. Morant also led the Grizzlies to the playoffs last spring where he averaged 30.2 points and 8.2 assists against top-seeded Utah. Clarke was named to the NBA All-Rookie first team as the 21st pick overall in 2019 out of Gonzaga.