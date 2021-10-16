Eckhaus rallies Bryant to 18-17 win over Saint Francis (Pa.)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus rallied Bryant with a flurry of points in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs came out on top, clipping Saint Francis (Pa.) 18-17. One week after his potential game-winning Hail Mary pass was thwarted at the goal line, Eckhaus lobbed a soft pass to Daniel Adeboboye in the back corner of the end zone as Bryant rallied with 15 points in the final 3:18. Eckhaus was 20-of-48 passing for 206 yards. Marques DeShields broke a 98-yard touchdown run, Justin Sliwoski found Kathero Summers for another and Saint Francis scored twice in the third quarter to grab a 14-3 lead.