Cowboys LT Tyron Smith questionable with another neck issue

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is questionable for Sunday’s game at New England because of another neck issue for the seven-time Pro Bowler. The team said results of an MRI were favorable, and general manager/owner Jerry Jones says he expects Smith to play. The development with Smith is significant because the 30-year-old has battled neck and back issues throughout his 11 seasons. Smith had season-ending surgery last year and said he felt better than he had since college going into this season.