Cardinals coach Kingsbury, 2 others to miss Sunday vs Browns

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen will miss the Cardinals’ game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19. The news adds to the virus woes for the NFL’s only unbeaten team, which also put star linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has head coaching experience in Denver, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities for Cardinals, who are 5-0 for the first time since 1974. Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, the team said Friday. Kingsbury said earlier this week that the team has been 100% vaccinated for quite a while.