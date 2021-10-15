Bruins sign D McAvoy to 8-year, $76 million extension

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed Charlie McAvoy to a contract extension. They locked up their No. 1 defenseman for eight more years at a cost of $76 million. The 23-year-old McAvoy was fifth in Norris Trophy voting last year. He had five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last season. He also led all Bruins defensemen with a plus-22 rating. In the playoffs, he had 12 points in 11 games. The 2016 first-round draft pick is plus-80 in his career — second among all NHL defenseman since he entered the league in 2017.