Ambitious Cologne routed 5-0 by Hoffenheim in Bundesliga

HOFFENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Ambitious Cologne has been brought back to earth with a resounding thud after Hoffenheim turned on the style to win their match 5-0 in the Bundesliga. Togo striker Ihlas Bebou led the way with the opening two goals. His second was a deft backheel from a cross. Christoph Baumgartner made it 3-0 following another flowing team move and fellow midfielder Dennis Geiger added another. The fifth goal saw defender Stefan Posch rise brilliantly to power a looping header into the top corner. Cologne’s defeat drops it to seventh spot while Hoffenheim improves to eighth and one point behind after eight rounds.