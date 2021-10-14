Robert Streb leads a day of low scoring in CJ Cup at Summit

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Players were expecting low scores at The Summit Club and Robert Streb led the way. Streb was 7-under par after just six holes and wound up with a career-low 61. That was only good for a one-shot lead in the CJ Cup at Summit. Keith Mitchell had a 62. Nearly one-third of the field shot 67 or better. But they still had to hit good shots, and that starts with staying out of he desert. Dustin Johnson found that out the hard way. He shot 74. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy each had triple bogeys to limit their scores.