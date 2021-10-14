Rahm’s struggles continue with 7-over opening round in Spain

AP National Sports

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jon Rahm’s struggles at home continued with a 7-over 78 that matched his second worst round ever and left him 11 shots off the clubhouse lead at the Andalucía Masters. He also shot 78 in the second round at the British Open in 2018. His worst score was an 82 in the third round of The Players Championship in 2017. The No. 1-ranked player had four bogeys and a double bogey on his front nine and another bogey on his back nine at the Real Club Valderrama in southern Spain. He was near last place past the halfway point in the opening round.