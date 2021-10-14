No. 20 Florida pits potent offense vs. banged-up LSU defense

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 20 Florida looks to remain in the SEC East race when the Gators play a banged-up but increasingly desperate LSU squad in Tiger Stadium. Florida is coming off a 42-0 victory over Vanderbilt last week while LSU has dropped two straight conference games against Auburn and No. 11 Kentucky. LSU’s defense is missing two top cornerbacks and two productive defensive ends as it prepares to face Gators quarterback Emory Jones. The dual-threat Florida QB has been accounting for about 270 yards per game with 190.7 yards per game passing and 79.7 yards per game rushing.