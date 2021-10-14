Former Kansas football coach Beaty withdrawn from NCAA case

AP National Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas football coach David Beaty is no longer part of an NCAA infractions case against the school. The independent organization that investigates such cases notified Beaty last week that an allegation against him had been withdrawn. In 2019, Kansas self reported violations in the football program. Beaty says he plans to get back to coaching now that the NCAA allegations are behind him. He hasn’t worked in football since Kansas fired him in 2018. The two reached a $2.5 million settlement last year in a dispute over his buyout.