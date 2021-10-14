Coach Franck Haise impresses with Lens in French league

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — Lens coach Franck Haise is gaining respect from his peers in the French league. Haise led the Northern club to a seventh-place finish last season and the 50-year-old coach has guided his players near the top of the standings this season. The “Sang et Or” have established themselves as PSG’s closest rival with a 3-5-2 system that earned them 18 points from its first nine games ahead of Sunday’s trip to Montpellier. Lens results have also gained attention abroad. Spanish newspaper As recently dedicated a long story to the team it described as “one of the most attractive in French soccer.”