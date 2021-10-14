Boomer Sooner in NFL: Quarterbacks Murray vs. Mayfield

AP National Sports

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Boomer Sooner! Sort of. Good buddies Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who each won the Heisman Trophy while quarterbacking at Oklahoma, get together in Cleveland on Sunday. Murray brings the league’s last undefeated team, the 5-0 Cardinals, who have shown as much balance as anyone in the NFC. Mayfield’s Browns (3-2) are the only team to rank in the top five in total defense and total offense. Murray’s leading the NFL in completing 75.2% of his passes, showing a maturity in his game that Mayfield struggles at times to master.