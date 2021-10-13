Spanish league postpones pair of games because of qualifiers

AP National Sports

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s top sports authority has accepted the Spanish league’s request to postpone a pair of weekend matches involving teams with players on international duty with South American nations. The games between league leader Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao and second-place Atlético Madrid and Granada will be played at later dates. FIFA extended the international window to allow South American teams to play a third World Cup qualifier less than two days before domestic leagues were due to resume in Europe. The league last month had already postponed the games between Barcelona and Sevilla and Villarreal and Alavés.