Pelicans pick up options on recent 1st-rounders, add Petty

AP National Sports

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans exercised options on four former first-round draft choices including star forward Zion Williamson and also added undrafted rookie guard John Petty Jr. to their roster. The Pelicans picked up fourth-year options on 2019 first-round draft choices Williamson, center Jaxson Hayes and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, keeping them under contract through next season. New Orleans also exercised a third-year option on 2020 top draft choice Kira Lewis Jr., keeping him under contract through the 2022-23 season as well. The signing of Petty gives the Pelicans three ex-Alabama players including Lewis and 2021 second-round pick Herbert Jones.