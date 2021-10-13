Keylor Navas hurt right adductor muscle in qualifier vs US

AP National Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas injured his right adductor muscle during a World Cup qualifier against the United States and was replaced by Leonel Moreira at the start of the second half. The 34-year-old Navas, the starter for Paris Saint-German, made his 99th international appearance and had allowed a tying goal by Sergiño Dest in the 25th minute. Navas, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, joined PSG for the 2019-20 season.