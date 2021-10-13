Garrett, Chubb, Hunt not practicing for banged-up Browns

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Browns players not practicing because of injuries. Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week, but played in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns host the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals this week. Before Wednesday’s workout, the Browns said Garrett will sit out along with Chubb, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, starting right tackle Jack Conklin, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end Takk McKinley, tight end David Njoku linebacker Malcolm Smith and center JC Tretter.