Dimitrov downs top-seeded Medvedev in 3 sets at Indian Wells

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Grigor Dimitrov beat top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, extending the parade of upsets that has knocked out several top players. Medvedev’s defeat left the combined ATP and WTA tournament without its top two men’s and women’s seeds. Karolina Pliskova lost in the third round as did No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Dimitrov rallied from a set and double-break down to upset Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion who was chasing his fifth title of the year. Dimitrov, seeded 23rd, earned his first win over a Top-2 player since 2016, when he beat Andy Murray in Miami. Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka beat American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2.