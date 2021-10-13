Danish sports minister says team to go to World Cup in Qatar

AP National Sports

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish sports minister says a boycott of the World Cup is not the answer despite calling it “a wrong decision” to stage next year’s tournament in Qatar. Ane Halsboe-Joergensen was speaking a day after Denmark qualified for the tournament. He says the team will go to the event. Qatar has faced criticism amid reports of discriminatory laws and conditions for the migrant workers preparing the Gulf nation for next year’s tournament. No country has announced plans to boycott the World Cup but Norway is facing calls to do so from some clubs.