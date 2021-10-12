UEFA looks for host of Euro 2028 with 24 teams – maybe more

AP National Sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has invited bidders to host a 24-team European Championship in 2028. UEFA did not however rule out changing the dates and format of the tournament. It’s been looking at expanding the Euros again to include 32 of its 55 member nations. UEFA has set a March deadline to register interest in hosting a 24-team, 51-game format in 2028. The hosting decision is due in September 2023. Russia and Turkey are possible contenders to host the 10-stadium tournament. UEFA is looking for its own hosts while FIFA pushes proposals for a biennial World Cup despite widespread European opposition.