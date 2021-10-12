Neymar’s Brazil teammates urge him to keep playing past WCup

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar’s Brazil teammates are still hoping the 29-year-old striker will remain with the national team after next year’s World Cup, despite saying the tournament in Qatar could be his last. Neymar said in an interview aired this week that he doesn’t know whether he will be able “mentally to endure” more international soccer after the 2022 World Cup. His teammates rallied around the Paris Saint-Germain player on Tuesday, saying they understand the pressure Neymar faces as Brazil’s biggest star. Midfielder Fred said “we want him to stay with us for many years.”