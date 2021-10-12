Mississippi St’s McCray-Penson steps down for health reasons

AP National Sports

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson says she is stepping down as Bulldogs coach immediately after one season to focus on her health. The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer said in a release she has been faced again with health concerns she had hoped were behind her. To devote time and energy toward addressing these issues, McCray-Penson stated that she decided to step away. The Bulldogs were 10-9 (5-7 Southeastern Conference) in her lone season as coach. Associate head coach Doug Novak will be MSU’s interim coach and the school will conduct a national search for a successor.