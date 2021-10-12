La Russa-led White Sox make another early October exit

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox had their sights set on advancing in the playoffs after running away with the AL Central. Their season came to an emphatic end with a 10-1 loss to AL West champion Houston in Game 4 of a Division Series that wasn’t close. They never got the pitching and only occasionally got the hitting that carried them to their first division championship in 13 years and gave them back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time. And after getting knocked out by Oakland in the wild-card round last year, they bowed out in humbling fashion against the Astros.