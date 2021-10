AP National Sports

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals and the Buffalo Bills are tied for the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. Both teams received six of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 3 after routing the Miami Dolphins. Both L.A. teams followed as the Rams stayed at No. 4 and the Chargers moved up two spots to No. 5.