Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after topping White Sox

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series. Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year, bouncing back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball. Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.