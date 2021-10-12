’22 Boston Marathon, and more change, just 6 months away

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon organizers say the 2022 race won’t return to the pre-pandemic full field size of more than 30,000 runners. It hasn’t been decided yet just how big it will be. A day after the only fall race in its 125-year history, organizers turned their attention to next year’s event. And they only have six months to decide whether any of this year’s pandemic-inspired changes should stay. The most visible change was the rolling start that allowed for greater social distancing in Hopkinton and on the course. The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 18, 2022.