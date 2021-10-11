Still building home-field advantage, US stumbles on road

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — A 1-0 loss to Panama again highlighted the United States’ disadvantage on the road in Central America and put pressure on the Americans to win at home against Costa Rica on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. England has Wembley and Mexico has the Azteca, but the U.S. moves games around like a vagabond. To qualify for World Cups, a team generally has to win its home games and pick up occasional points on the road. The U.S. lost home games to Mexico and Costa Rica in the 2018 cycle, failing to qualify for the World Cup.