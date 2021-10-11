Croatia held by Slovakia as Russia tops qualifying group

AP National Sports

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s Luka Modric has scored from a free kick to salvage a 2-2 draw with Slovakia. Russia has moved to the top of Europe Group H in World Cup qualifying thanks to an overhead goal from center back Georgy Dzhikiya in a 2-1 win over Slovenia. Dropping points means 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia is likely to need a win over Russia next month to qualify automatically for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Neither team can finish lower than second, ensuring them of at least a spot in the playoffs. Malta scored in the 98th minute to earn a point in a 2-2 draw with Cyprus.