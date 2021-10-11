76ers top Nets 115-104 in preseason as star guards sit out

AP National Sports

The Associated Press

Furkan Korkmaz scored 27 points, Isaiah Joe added 20, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-104 in Philadelphia in a matchup of teams missing their star point guards. Kyrie Irving was not with the Nets. He is unvaccinated, and he has had limited practice time because of a New York City coronavirus vaccination mandate. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons made an offseason trade demand and has not been with the team in the preseason. Andre Drummond scored 16 points and Joel Embiid added 14 points for Philadelphia. Kevin Durant scored 23 points and James Harden added 21 for Brooklyn.